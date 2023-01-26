Rochester woman accused of killing her 1-year-old son

A Rochester woman has been accused of killing her 1-year-old son and severely beating and injuring her 2½-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, Rochester Police Department spokesperson Greg Bello and District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced that Bryasia Love has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Love, 26, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Rochester City Court.

“This is one of the most horrific crimes we’ve ever seen or talked about,” Bello said.

Last Thursday, the Rochester Police Department responded to Love’s apartment in Wilson Commencement Park on Joseph Avenue after she called 911 to report an unresponsive child, officials said.

According to Bello, when the officers arrived, they found Love’s son, A’Mias, with extreme injuries. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where Tuesday evening he died of his injuries.

Officers said they also found that Love’s daughter had significant injuries. The daughter has been placed in the care of her grandmother.

“It’s going to be alleged, in a criminal complaint, that the defendant, Bryasia, subjected her 1½-year-old son to physical abuse,” Doorley said. “That abuse resulted in multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, a laceration to the top of his head, a laceration to his liver, as well as severe damage to his eyes.”

While Doorley and Bello declined to go into details of the ongoing investigation, Bello said Love did not have an open Child Protective Services case.

“I can say that this home was known to CPS, and CPS was very helpful in putting this case together,” Doorley said.

