National Comedy Center announces annual comedy festival headliners

Jerry Seinfeld, Bert Kreischer and Seth Meyers will headline the National Comedy Center's annual comedy festival in Jamestown on Aug. 6-9, the center announced Thursday.

"The National Comedy Center's museum and archive were established to celebrate the art form's distinct voices and contributions throughout time, and this year's festival brings together artists who represent distinct approaches to the craft. I love that audiences can experience the best of live comedy while connecting it to the larger story we preserve and share every day in Jamestown," Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the center, said in a press release.

Seinfeld, whose eponymous television show became the country's most successful sitcom, will perform Thursday, Aug. 6 at Northwest Arena. Kreischer, a podcasting comedic force most recognized when shirtless, takes the stage twice on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Meyers — of Saturday Night Live and Late Night fame — performs Sunday, Aug. 9. A stand-up showcase event will take place Friday, Aug. 7 as well.

The full festival lineup and information on ticketing will be made available at the center's website.

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