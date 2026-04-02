Annual Powder Mills trout fishing derby rescheduled

The annual Trout Derby at Powder Mills Park that was to be held Saturday has been postponed to April 18 after this week's rain caused some flooding.

The derby, which is organized by the Riedman Foundation, draws anglers of all skill levels to the banks of Irondequoit Creek in Monroe County's Powder Mills Park, where there is a trout hatchery.

There's a $5 charge to participate except for those 8 and younger, who fish for free. Organizers emphasize that any participant 16 or older needs to have a valid New York fishing license and must follow all state fish and game regulations.

You can register for the derby at fishpowdermill.org.