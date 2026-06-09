George Eastman Museum touts 'listening sessions' after photo policy criticism

The George Eastman Museum says it will be holding "listening sessions" to to hear feedback and concerns around its new photography policy.

But in a statement shared on social media Monday, it did not say when those sessions would be.

"We recognize the important role photographers have played in documenting milestones, celebrations, artistic expression, and memories on Museum grounds for generations," read the statement. "Their work has helped tell the story of the George Eastman Museum and strengthened our connection to the community."

Last week, the historic site announced photography sessions would not be allowed on its grounds without paid reservations, though visitors would still be allowed to "capture personal memories" during their time at the museum. Social media soon flooded with comments frustrated at the $400 fee for outside shoots and $600 for shots inside the mansion.

"Why not just require an advance registration/reservation for a date and time and limit the number of openings available?" one commenter asked via Facebook.

"All I want is a reasonable rate. [Fifty dollars] for an hour or 30 minute time slots. ... I can't afford $400, that was my issue," another commenter wrote on Instagram.