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Greece investigation of police chief to last several months

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published June 9, 2026 at 5:54 PM EDT

An internal investigation into Greece Police Chief Michael Wood “is expected to take several months” to complete, according to town officials.

Wood was placed on administrative leave on May 22 after town leaders learned of past allegations against a deputy chief hired by Wood in 2022.

Deputy Chief Naser Zenelovic resigned after the town announced it was launching an internal investigation into harassment and stalking claims leveled against Zenelovic when he was with the Rochester Police Department.

Greece town Supervisor Jeff McCann announced Tuesday that the town has hired a pair of veteran lawyers to lead the Wood investigation: Laurie Vahey of Vahey Law Offices and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Resnick.

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp