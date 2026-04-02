City Hall, other offices closed for Good Friday

Government offices across the region will be closed for Good Friday, including many — but not all — city of Rochester facilities.

City Hall, neighborhood service centers, recreation centers, Rochester Animal Services, the Rochester Traffic Violations Agency, and the human services administrative offices on St. Paul Street will all be closed.

City library branches will be open for normal business hours except for the Frederick Douglass branch, which will be closed. The 311 Call Center will also be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., its normal business hours.

Garbage and recycling pickup will remain on schedule.