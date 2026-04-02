12:00: Iranian Americans react to President Trump's address

1:00: Nonviolence during a time of war

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will hit Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks. Trump made the remarks during an address to the nation Wednesday night. He claimed success in the war, saying the U.S. has nearly completed its objectives, while also saying upcoming American military strikes will send Iran "back to the Stone Age." We sit down with local Iranian Americans to discuss the state of the war, the effect of U.S. involvement, and what's next for Iranians and their leadership. Our guests:



Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American

Pouya Seifzadeh, Ph.D., associate professor of strategy in the School of Business at SUNY Geneseo and local business owner of Funtastic Adventure Park, Bounce Hopper, and Ontario Play & Cafe

Then in our second hour, about eight million people attended this past weekend's "No Kings" protests, organizers say. They predicted the day's thousands of demonstrations would be the "single-largest non-violent day of action" in U.S. history. Has the nonviolence movement changed in recent years? How has it been affected by tragedies like the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis? Our guests join us from the Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence to discuss the state of nonviolence education and resistance, especially during a time of war. In studio:



Erin Thompson, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence

Isaiah Santiago, commissioner of the Rochester City School District Board of Education and keynote speaker for the Gandhi Institute's "Soulforce" gala

Ashwin Shah, community member and former board member of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.