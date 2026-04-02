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Connections

Iranian Americans react to President Trump's address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 2, 2026 at 2:37 AM EDT
A map of Iran
Peter Hermes Furian
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Iranian Americans react to President Trump's address

1:00: Nonviolence during a time of war

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will hit Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks. Trump made the remarks during an address to the nation Wednesday night. He claimed success in the war, saying the U.S. has nearly completed its objectives, while also saying upcoming American military strikes will send Iran "back to the Stone Age." We sit down with local Iranian Americans to discuss the state of the war, the effect of U.S. involvement, and what's next for Iranians and their leadership. Our guests:

  • Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American
  • Pouya Seifzadeh, Ph.D., associate professor of strategy in the School of Business at SUNY Geneseo and local business owner of Funtastic Adventure Park, Bounce Hopper, and Ontario Play & Cafe

Then in our second hour, about eight million people attended this past weekend's "No Kings" protests, organizers say. They predicted the day's thousands of demonstrations would be the "single-largest non-violent day of action" in U.S. history. Has the nonviolence movement changed in recent years? How has it been affected by tragedies like the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis? Our guests join us from the Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence to discuss the state of nonviolence education and resistance, especially during a time of war. In studio:

  • Erin Thompson, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
  • Isaiah Santiago, commissioner of the Rochester City School District Board of Education and keynote speaker for the Gandhi Institute's "Soulforce" gala
  • Ashwin Shah, community member and former board member of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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