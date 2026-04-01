New president and CEO named at ESL Federal Credit Union

Provided / John Schlia Photography Tom Rogers, president and CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Tom Rogers is the new president and CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union.

Rogers has been with the credit union for more than 13 years and succeeds Faheem Masood, who said in October that he would be retiring.

He began his career at ESL as chief financial officer. According to a statement from ESL, in 2022, Rogers took on the responsibilities of marketplace director “with leadership of product development, marketing, retail banking, business banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management lines of business.”

Most recently, he served as chief operating officer.

“I’m pleased to lead ESL into the next chapter of growth and prosperity, while remaining true to our core values and commitment to delivering superior experiences,” Rogers said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to lead an organization so deeply committed to its mission, and I look forward to the work to support our customers, invest in our community, and create lasting connections across our service area.”

The ESL Board of Directors unanimously selected Rogers to lead the Rochester-based credit union. Board Chair Erin Tolefree called Rogers “an exemplary leader.”

“We have full confidence Tom will continue to guide the organization through sustainable growth and build upon the strong foundation already in place,” Tolefree said in a statement.

Before joining ESL, Rogers served as president and chief operating officer for Broadstone Real Estate.