12:00: NPR coverage of oral arguments in Trump vs. Barbara

1:00: An astrophysicist reviews "Project Hail Mary"

The first hour of "Connections" is preempted Wednesday, as WXXI brings you NPR's coverage of the Supreme Court's hearing of oral arguments in Trump vs. Barbara. The case challenges President Donald Trump’s order limiting birthright citizenship.

Then in our second hour, we're joined by astrophysicist Adam Frank, who reviews the hottest movie in the country, "Project Hail Mary." Did the writers get the science right? How about the alien representation? We go to the movies for a little break from reality. Our guest:



Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.