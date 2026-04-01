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Connections

An astrophysicist reviews "Project Hail Mary"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 1, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
A man with a grey beard and mustache wearing a straw hat with a black band, a grey button-down shirt, and a blue vest
https://www.pas.rochester.edu/people/faculty/frank_adam/index.html
/
University of Rochester
Adam Frank

12:00: NPR coverage of oral arguments in Trump vs. Barbara

1:00: An astrophysicist reviews "Project Hail Mary"

The first hour of "Connections" is preempted Wednesday, as WXXI brings you NPR's coverage of the Supreme Court's hearing of oral arguments in Trump vs. Barbara. The case challenges President Donald Trump’s order limiting birthright citizenship.

Then in our second hour, we're joined by astrophysicist Adam Frank, who reviews the hottest movie in the country, "Project Hail Mary." Did the writers get the science right? How about the alien representation? We go to the movies for a little break from reality. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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