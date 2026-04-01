United Way offers $1.7M in emergency relief for nonprofit health care providers

The United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is offering $1.7 million in grant funding for nonprofits in the health care sector.

The organization’s Community Responsiveness Fund is intended to provide relief for local and regional health care and human service providers that are experiencing hardship due to changes in federal and state funding, and public policy.

"Nonprofits across our region are being asked to carry more at the exact moment their resources are being stretched thin," Robert De Leon, vice president of community impact at United Way, said in a statement. "Community need isn’t slowing down, it’s accelerating."

The one-time grants range from $50,000 to $200,000. To qualify, applicants must be in the six-county Finger Lakes region, including Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Grant applicants are required to demonstrate that they are experiencing service disruptions, increased demand and administrative burden due to shifts in policy and governmental funding streams.

"This funding won’t solve every challenge,” De Leon said in a statement. “But it’s a intentional investment in stability, ensuring organizations can keep showing up, delivering critical services, and staying anchored in the communities that rely on them, especially in a moment of real and ongoing uncertainty.”

Applications are open throughout April.