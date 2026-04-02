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Connections
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Connections

Nonviolence during a time of war

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a young man front left has short dark hair and is wearing black jeans, brown shoes and a grey jacket with blue sleeves; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a puffy navy vest, white button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a blue sweater, blue tie and white button-down shirt; a man back right is wearing a red baseball cap, glasses and a black sweater.
Gary Pudup
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WXXI News
(foreground) Isaiah Santiago, (background) Ashwin Shah and Erin Thompson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 2, 2026
WXXI News

About eight million people attended this past weekend's "No Kings" protests, organizers say. They predicted the day's thousands of demonstrations would be the "single-largest non-violent day of action" in U.S. history.

Has the nonviolence movement changed in recent years? How has it been affected by tragedies like the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis?

Our guests join us from the Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence to discuss the state of nonviolence education and resistance, especially during a time of war.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
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