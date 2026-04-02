Nonviolence during a time of war

WXXI News

About eight million people attended this past weekend's "No Kings" protests, organizers say. They predicted the day's thousands of demonstrations would be the "single-largest non-violent day of action" in U.S. history.

Has the nonviolence movement changed in recent years? How has it been affected by tragedies like the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis?

Our guests join us from the Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence to discuss the state of nonviolence education and resistance, especially during a time of war.

In studio:

