Iranian Americans react to President Trump's address

WXXI News

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will hit Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks.

Trump made the remarks during an address to the nation Wednesday night. He claimed success in the war, saying the U.S. has nearly completed its objectives, while also saying upcoming American military strikes will send Iran "back to the Stone Age."

We sit down with local Iranian Americans to discuss the state of the war, the effect of U.S. involvement, and what's next for Iranians and their leadership.

Our guests:

