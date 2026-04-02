Iranian Americans react to President Trump's address
1 of 2 — Shahin Monshipour with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Shahin Monshipour with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 2, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Pouya Seifzadeh
Pouya Seifzadeh
Provided
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will hit Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks.
Trump made the remarks during an address to the nation Wednesday night. He claimed success in the war, saying the U.S. has nearly completed its objectives, while also saying upcoming American military strikes will send Iran "back to the Stone Age."
We sit down with local Iranian Americans to discuss the state of the war, the effect of U.S. involvement, and what's next for Iranians and their leadership.
Our guests:
- Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American
- Pouya Seifzadeh, Ph.D., associate professor of strategy in the School of Business at SUNY Geneseo and local business owner of Funtastic Adventure Park, Bounce Hopper, and Ontario Play & Cafe