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Connections

Drew Warshaw, candidate for New York State comptroller

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 6, 2026 at 1:11 AM EDT
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12:00: Drew Warshaw, candidate for New York State comptroller

1:00: How can we fix America's child care system?

What are the duties of the New York State comptroller? This June, voters in New York's Democratic primary will see a challenger to current comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Drew Warshaw says he'll bring a fresh perspective and big ideas as the state's chief fiscal officer. He joins us for the hour to discuss his background and experience, and we talk about how one of the most overlooked and perhaps misunderstood government offices affects affordability, housing, your taxes, and more. Our guest:

  • Drew Warshaw, candidate for New York State comptroller

Then in our second hour, "I don't ever want to leave this work, but I could be driving an Amazon truck and making more money." That's what a preschool teacher named Dan said during the production of a documentary called "Make a Circle." The film follows a group of child care providers as they care for kids, while also advocating to fix a system that they say is in crisis. The film will be screened locally this month and will air on WXXI-TV. This hour, we're joined by the filmmaker and by local guests who discuss issues with the system, how to best provide for providers, and how New York State's investments in universal child care could help mitigate some of the challenges.

  • Jen Bradwell, co-director of "Make a Circle"
  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Rose Shufelt, interim CEO of Child Care Council
  • Ann Marie Stephan, executive director of Rochester Childfirst Network

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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