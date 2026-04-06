12:00: Drew Warshaw, candidate for New York State comptroller

1:00: How can we fix America's child care system?

What are the duties of the New York State comptroller? This June, voters in New York's Democratic primary will see a challenger to current comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Drew Warshaw says he'll bring a fresh perspective and big ideas as the state's chief fiscal officer. He joins us for the hour to discuss his background and experience, and we talk about how one of the most overlooked and perhaps misunderstood government offices affects affordability, housing, your taxes, and more. Our guest:



Drew Warshaw, candidate for New York State comptroller



Then in our second hour, "I don't ever want to leave this work, but I could be driving an Amazon truck and making more money." That's what a preschool teacher named Dan said during the production of a documentary called "Make a Circle." The film follows a group of child care providers as they care for kids, while also advocating to fix a system that they say is in crisis. The film will be screened locally this month and will air on WXXI-TV. This hour, we're joined by the filmmaker and by local guests who discuss issues with the system, how to best provide for providers, and how New York State's investments in universal child care could help mitigate some of the challenges.



Jen Bradwell, co-director of "Make a Circle"

Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Rose Shufelt, interim CEO of Child Care Council

Ann Marie Stephan, executive director of Rochester Childfirst Network

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.