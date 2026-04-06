Drew Warshaw, candidate for New York State comptroller

WXXI News

What are the duties of the New York State comptroller?

This June, voters in New York's Democratic primary will see a challenger to current comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Drew Warshaw says he'll bring a fresh perspective and big ideas as the state's chief fiscal officer.

Warshaw joins us for the hour to discuss his background and experience, and we talk about how one of the most overlooked and perhaps misunderstood government offices affects affordability, housing, your taxes, and more.

Our guest: