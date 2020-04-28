City starts search for leader of Police Accountability Board

The City of Rochester is looking for someone to lead the independent Police Accountability Board. A job opening for the executive director of the board was posted on the city’s website.

The controversial board was approved by voters in November and was expected to have the power to investigate and punish police officers who it deemed guilty of misconduct.

Board members were named in January but the board’s powers have been limited, for now, due to an ongoing legal fight with Rochester’s police union.

The job posting says preference will be given to candidates with a background in Criminal Justice, Law, or prior experience with a civilian review board.

The executive director and the all-volunteer board reports to city council. The salary starts at $72,000 and the city will accept applications through June 10.