Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2019 Year in Review: Police Accountability Board

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published January 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST
yir2019_300x250_police_accountability.jpg

A decades-long struggle for an independent police accountability board took center stage in Rochester last year.

Advocates and City Council developed a plan for a board that would handle misconduct claims, the mayor introduced another version, and the Rochester Police Department's union voiced serious concerns about the entire process.

WXXI's James Brown reports on the legal challenges and where the PAB stands today.

2019 Year in Review: Police Accountability Board by WXXI News on Scribd

