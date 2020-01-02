A decades-long struggle for an independent police accountability board took center stage in Rochester last year.

Advocates and City Council developed a plan for a board that would handle misconduct claims, the mayor introduced another version, and the Rochester Police Department's union voiced serious concerns about the entire process.

WXXI's James Brown reports on the legal challenges and where the PAB stands today.

2019 Year in Review: Police Accountability Board by WXXI News on Scribd