Arts & Life
Assembly Candidates Barnhart & Bronson To Take Part In Voice Of The Voter Debate

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 16, 2016 at 3:32 PM EDT
bronson-rachel_double.jpg

WXXI and our partners in the Voice of the Voter collaboration, including the Democrat and Chronicle, 13 WHAM TV and WDKX Radio, have secured a debate among the candidates for the Democratic Primary in the 138th Assembly District.

That is the race between incumbent Harry Bronson and former TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart.

The debate will be broadcast live on WXXI-TV and Radio on Wednesday, September 7th from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.  and the broadcast will also be streamed online.

There also is a Republican primary for the same seat, between candidates Bob Zinck and Peter Vazquez.  The 138th district includes parts of the city of Rochester and the towns of Henrietta and Chili. 

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
