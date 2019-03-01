Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: New York State's optional ID cards for people with intellectual disabilities
New York State has launched new, optional ID cards for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The goal is to help law enforcement and first responders better interact with people who may not be able to effectively explain the situations they are in.
The cards come with mixed reviews, especially on how effective they may be. We explore the issue with our guests. In studio:
- Dalton Letta, autism ambassador
- Rachel Rosner, director of education and support services for AutismUp
- Stephanie Woodward, director of advocacy for the Center for Disability Rights