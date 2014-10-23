© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Abortion - The Pro-Choice Side

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 23, 2014 at 3:06 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A few weeks ago, we talked with Lila Rose of Live Action, an influential voice in the pro-choice movement. Today we have a conversation with those on the pro-choice side. We start with Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who won a case you might know called Roe v. Wade. She's coming to Rochester next week. Then we talk with Planned Parenthood's Dr. Rachael Phelps

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More