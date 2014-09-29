Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Lila Rose of Live Action
Our guest is Lila Rose of Live Action, considered one of the most influential people in the pro-life movement. She spoke at Roberts Wesleyan College today. Rose says the pro-choice movement is the "culture of death." We'll talk to her about the quest to make abortion illegal.
Note: We invited representatives of Planned Parenthood to the program, and they will appear on the program at a later time.