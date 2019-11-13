© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bello responds to GOP attempt at taking away some of his power as county executive

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman,
Noelle E. C. Evans
Published November 13, 2019 at 1:28 PM EST
adam_bello-2__max.jpg
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News file photo
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Adam Bello, Monroe County’s next  County Executive says he will fight what he calls a “blatant, self-serving power grab” by the majority Republicans on the county legislature.

A week after county voters elected their first Democratic county executive in three decades, the Republican-controlled County Legislature introduced a bill late Tuesday that would severely curtail the authority of the County Executive.

One of the provisions in the bill would give the legislature the power to approve the heads of every county department selected by the county executive.

Bello, who is currently county clerk, says this goes against the will of the voters who elected him county executive.

“They voted for a new direction, a county government that serves everyone. In a democracy, that’s the way it works; now, exactly one week later, the Republican Majority of the county legislature proposed legislation that attempts to overturn the results of that election and silence the voice of the people," Bello said at a Wednesday news conference.

Bello says his legal team is reviewing the steps taken by the majority Republicans who said they need to identify additional opportunities to provide the checks and balances the taxpayers demand.

When asked if  County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo would respond, a statement was released by Monroe County spokesperson Jesse Sleezer on Wednesday which said that:

"The CABLE (Checks and Balances for Legislative Equality) Act of 2019 ensures a co-equal branch of government providing residents across Monroe County greater transparency and oversight on how their tax dollars are spent. The County Executive respects and supports this legislation."

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe Countymonroe County executive1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is a general assignment reporter/producer for WXXI News with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans