-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is responding to reports that the state’s COVID vaccine ‘czar,’ Larry Schwartz, had reached out to some Democratic…
-
In a 20-9 vote, Monroe County legislators approved an amendment to the 2021 budget that would create a $2.5 million “community contingency fund” over…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has proposed a 2021 budget that is essentially flat at $1.2 billion and that drops the average property tax rate by 26…
-
An independent commission would draw new boundary lines for Monroe County’s 29 legislative districts based on 2020 Census data under legislation proposed…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has created the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which is dedicated to creating more equity in Monroe…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Wednesday announced that he has vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have added six staff positions to the…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the county will be extending the due date for the third installment of Town and County real property taxes from…
-
After declaring a local State of Emergency on Saturday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued the following statement regarding the closing of all…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is announcing appointments to several top jobs in his administration one of them means that the town of Irondequoit…
-
A bipartisan effort is under way in Monroe County to repeal a newly enacted law that made intentionally annoying a police officer or first responder a…