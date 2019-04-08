© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Mayor Warren to announce Rochester's next police chief on Tuesday

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 8, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT
RPD_Patch.jpg

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will announce her choice for police chief on Tuesday morning.

But it will not be the man who is now Interim Police Chief, Mark Simmons. He tells WXXI News that after much prayer and deliberation with his family, he has decided that applying for the permanent position would not be in the best interest of his family at this time.

He says that serving as interim chief  "of our great police department was a sincere honor, and one of the major highlights of both my life and career. I look forward to continuing to serve this City by returning to my role as Deputy Chief of Police," Simmons said in an email.

The police chief position became vacant last September when Michael Ciminelli left for a job with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Washington.

Tags

Arts & LifeRPDrochester police department1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman