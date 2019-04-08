Mayor Warren to announce Rochester's next police chief on Tuesday

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will announce her choice for police chief on Tuesday morning.

But it will not be the man who is now Interim Police Chief, Mark Simmons. He tells WXXI News that after much prayer and deliberation with his family, he has decided that applying for the permanent position would not be in the best interest of his family at this time.

He says that serving as interim chief "of our great police department was a sincere honor, and one of the major highlights of both my life and career. I look forward to continuing to serve this City by returning to my role as Deputy Chief of Police," Simmons said in an email.

The police chief position became vacant last September when Michael Ciminelli left for a job with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Washington.