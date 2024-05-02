Discussing CITY Magazine's May 2024 issue
It's our monthly hour with the team from CITY Magazine. We always have a lot of fun discussing what CITY is focusing on, and this month, it’s the festival issue.
We discuss upcoming festivals in the region, plus the latest in the arts and culture scene.
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
- Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Dave Drago, talent booker with ZDM Presents and production consultant for the Rochester Lilac Festival
- Don Alhart, longtime 13WHAM news anchor
- Michael Pavone, co-owner of Anorah
- Pete Wayner, freelance writer for CITY Magazine
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.