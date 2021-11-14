-
Rochester Police Locust Club President Michael Mazzeo has filed an ethics complaint against City Council member Mary Lupien, and the city’s ethics board…
Rochester Police officials say their officers shot a suspect Friday night who had first fired at them. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the…
The Rochester Police Department has announced its second-highest ranking official will be leaving.On Tuesday, Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan…
Mayor Lovely Warren’s proposed 2021-22 budget would reduce funding for the Rochester Police Department, expand the city’s crisis intervention services,…
Rochester Police early Saturday morning released 42 minutes of redacted body-worn camera video from officers at the scene of an incident that happened…
Former Attorney General Eric Holder addressed Rochester police officers on Thursday in a keynote address at a new two-day mandatory training program,…
The Rochester Police Department announced a new training program for officers on Wednesday. The mandatory two-day program will take place in May. It’s…
Rochester Police are investigating a shooting on Monroe Avenue early Friday morning that killed one person and injured two others.Officers were called to…
It's been a year since Daniel Prude died after Rochester police officers restrained him during a mental health arrest. He had been rendered brain-dead…
Two days before the deadline, Rochester City Council has passed its state-mandated police reform plan.The plan passed by a vote of 5-3, with…