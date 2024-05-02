© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

How to cure Rochester's broken bike path spine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man front left has short black hair and a black mustache and beard and is wearing a blue button-down shirt and grey pants; a man front center has short brown hair and is wearing a lime green t-shirt and black shorts; a woman back left has brown hair and is wearing a blue t-shirt; a woman back right has short black hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple and white checked button-down shirt and grey jeans
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) David Riley, Jesse Peers, (background) Neely Kelly, and Michelle King on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 2, 2024

More than half of surveyed Americans say they would only feel comfortable traveling by bicycle if they can ride on infrastructure that is separated entirely from car traffic. As a result, most people don't ride much at all – not to work, not to the store, not for pleasure.

Reconnect Rochester will host the "Ride for the Spine" on Friday to try to rally support for more bike infrastructure locally. In this case, "spine" refers to a connected bike infrastructure network. Advocates say the current spine is broken. They offer a cure on Connections.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
