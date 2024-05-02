How to cure Rochester's broken bike path spine

More than half of surveyed Americans say they would only feel comfortable traveling by bicycle if they can ride on infrastructure that is separated entirely from car traffic. As a result, most people don't ride much at all – not to work, not to the store, not for pleasure.

Reconnect Rochester will host the "Ride for the Spine" on Friday to try to rally support for more bike infrastructure locally. In this case, "spine" refers to a connected bike infrastructure network. Advocates say the current spine is broken. They offer a cure on Connections.

Our guests:

