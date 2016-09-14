Former Assemblyman Joe Errigo Choice Of GOP Leaders To Be 133rd Dist. Candidate

Republican Party Chairmen of the three counties in the 133rd NYS Assembly District have chosen someone to replace Bill Nojay on the ballot, after the incumbent died by suicide last Friday.

The chairs of the GOP in Monroe, Livingston and Steuben on Wednesday night picked former State Assemblyman Joe Errigo to be on the ballot.

The chairmen made that decision in Geneseo since Nojay won Tuesday’s primary over challenger Rick Milne. That meant the GOP leaders had a limited window of time to pick a replacement.

Errigo represented the 130th Assembly district for ten years. He did not seek reelection in 2010. Earlier on Wednesday, Milne released a statement saying he was taking himself out of contention for the spot.

He was one of about eight possible contenders, but Milne said he was unhappy with the way the process has gone since Nojay died, feeling that some people in political power were pushing for voters to cast ballots for Nojay in the hopes that the GOP leaders would get to pick Nojay's successor.

Conservative Party leaders in the district have picked their Livingston County party chairman, the Rev. Jason McGuire to be their candidate in November.

The Reform and Independence Parties, which had also backed Nojay in the general election, also will need to name a replacement candidate.

Barbara Baer is the Democratic candidate in the district.