The Monroe County Board of Elections needs poll workers for the upcoming June 22 primary elections.With 269 polling sites, officials say they are looking…
ConnectionsWe discuss the results of the Georgia Senate runoff elections and the impact they will have on the U.S. Senate. Democrat Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta…
ConnectionsTwo political parties survived Governor Cuomo's rules changes this year: the Working Families Party, and the Conservative Party. Both parties want…
ConnectionsIs it time to abolish the Electoral College? The question gained traction after the 2016 election, and has been the subject of heated debate in this…
ConnectionsOur guest is an attorney who worked on the Bush/Gore legal dispute over the 2000 election. Jeff Wadsworth was tasked with historical research that could…
With concerns about whether recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service will keep mailed absentee ballots from getting counted in time, State Sen. Brad…
The June 23 primary was the first in New York to allow all voters the option of casting their ballots by mail. Under an executive order by Gov. Andrew…
ConnectionsCan we hold reliable elections during a pandemic? In June, New York State will hold primary and special elections. November is, of course, the general…
New York’s Democratic presidential primary is back on now that a judge has thrown out a decision by the state Board of Elections to cancel the election.…
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for a national election, which will happen in six weeks. Imagine that: a national election campaign that…