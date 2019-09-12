Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring the differences between the Canadian and U.S. election processes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for a national election, which will happen in six weeks. Imagine that: a national election campaign that goes from start to finish in less than two months. In the United States, the campaign is essentially endless, with official campaign events running for two years.
Which system is better? Which is more productive in allowing the population to choose a leader? Our guests weigh in:
- Rob Shum, a Canadian who serves as a professor of public policy at the College at Brockport
- Paul Hypolite, an American who serves as a political strategist
- Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, an American who serves as a political consultant and founder of LaCumbre