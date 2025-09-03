© 2025 WXXI News
Understanding the cuts to SNAP and food assistance

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:37 AM EDT
Doreen Young, a curbside ambassador with Foodlink's Curbside Market and her granddaughter, Bailey Thomas, wait for U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to begin a press conference Tuesday, May 27, at the 3rd Presbyterian Church Food Cupboard in Rochester. Young who used SNAP benefits to raise her family as a working single mother spoke about her concern for families with food insecurity will be impacted by the House spending bill that cut $300 billion cut to SNAP funding. The federal government's SNAP program is the United States primary anti-hunger program that provides thousands of seniors, families, and children from going hungry by providing financial assistance to purchase food.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Doreen Young, a curbside ambassador with Foodlink's Curbside Market and her granddaughter, Bailey Thomas, wait for  U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to begin a press conference Tuesday, May 27, at the 3rd Presbyterian Church Food Cupboard in Rochester.

Nearly 2.5 million Americans could lose their SNAP benefits as part of the recently passed federal budget. Republicans in Congress have argued that these are not actual cuts to food benefits; rather, they represent an adjustment in benefits. At Foodlink, the message is clear: these are cuts, and the people who will bear the brunt tend to be older, including many veterans. We'll discuss what's actually happening with the Foodlink team:

  • Mitch Gruber, Foodlink Chief Impact Officer
  • Julia Tedesco, Foodlink CEO
  • Whitley Hasty, Foodlink benefits navigation manager

Then in our second hour, one in three elections around the world is being contested. Turnout is dropping. By many indicators, democracy is backsliding. So what can reverse this trend? Valery Perry, Ph.D., is a senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council. She's concerned with trends abroad... and with trends in the United States, including, as she puts it, the "hacking of the federal civil service." Perry, a western New York native, joins us in studio before she returns to Europe.

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

