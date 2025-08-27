Agriculture contributes $3 billion to NY economy and is recruiting

The state fair isn't all fun and games. It began as a statewide tribute to New York farming, which today contributes nearly $3 billion to the state's gross domestic product.

That fact can get lost in the excitement of whirling rides and carnival booths, but those are the lures drawing the crowd agriculture industry leaders are aiming for, kids.

Within yards of the colorful fairway is the Dairy Cattle Building where rows of shorthorns — or "shorties" — and Guernsey cows stand chewing cud under a massive tin roof and blowing fans. It's there that State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball wants to connect the dots for kids with New York's farmlands.

The USDA estimates New York loses an average of 72,000 acres of farmland a year. Yet, as it shrinks, the need for skilled workers adept at technology, marketing, and distribution grows.

"Even though farmers are only one percent of the population, you look at the food system," said the commissioner. "There are so many career opportunities, logistics, food safety, research, genetics, technology. We're talking almost half of the jobs in the country are related to agriculture."

Middle schooler Eli Flynn is just the kind of candidate they're looking for. He came to the fair with his grandfather, John Anderson, to show their cow at the fair. They own Lake Effect farm in Watertown - a birthing center for expectant cows.

"I mean, we have a lot of grandkids," Anderson said while sitting alongside one of their prized shorthorns, "but, [Eli's] the only one that's really stuck with it."

Eli takes care of five cows at home and routinely travels with his grandfather to state fairs. Syracuse was their most recent stop. Before summer ends, Eli is looking forward to bringing his prize shorty to the Massachusetts' Big E.

"One of the main things is showing them… also spending time with my grandpa and stuff. I kinda wanna own a couple of beef cows and dairy cows when I get older."

It's that connection the Commissioner is striving for with all kids who come to the fair. Maybe they'll find that inspiration as they buy a 25-cent glass of chocolate or vanilla milk that comes from inside the Dairy Products Building.

Copyright 2025 WAER