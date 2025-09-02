© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
The Russia/Ukraine negotiations have stalled again; now what?

By Evan Dawson,
Julie Williams
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft was formed six years ago as a kind of gathering place for anyone who wants more diplomacy, less war.

In 2025, that means advocating for peace in Ukraine through a kind of land concession — and a concession that Ukraine will never join NATO. Critics call that capitulation to Putin, and a guarantee that Ukraine will be vulnerable to future attacks.

But the Quincy Institute is calling for radical realism, and a plan to stop the destruction. Quincy's director of grand strategy is visiting Rochester to talk to the local chapter of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us in studio.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
