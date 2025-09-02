The Russia/Ukraine negotiations have stalled again; now what?

WXXI News

The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft was formed six years ago as a kind of gathering place for anyone who wants more diplomacy, less war.

In 2025, that means advocating for peace in Ukraine through a kind of land concession — and a concession that Ukraine will never join NATO. Critics call that capitulation to Putin, and a guarantee that Ukraine will be vulnerable to future attacks.

But the Quincy Institute is calling for radical realism, and a plan to stop the destruction. Quincy's director of grand strategy is visiting Rochester to talk to the local chapter of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us in studio.

