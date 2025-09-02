The Abundance debate: can Democrats get back to building things again?

WXXI News

The political left has been engaged in a heated debate about who's to blame for the high cost of living in blue states and cities.

In the new book Abundance, Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson take their fellow progressives to task for making it too difficult to build... well, almost anything. New housing. High speed rail. Clean energy projects.

If thousands of Californians are moving to Texas, what does it mean for the effectiveness of Democratic governance? Our guests have strong views on how Democrats can accomplish more on the state and local levels.

