Mayor Evans urges families to take advantage of R-Centers

City officials are encouraging parents to take advantage of Rochester’s R-Centers this school year, touting them as safe and supportive spaces for children and families.

Mayor Malik Evans and his staff delivered a public safety update Tuesday morning at the Avenue D R-Center, emphasizing the centers’ role in supporting youth and their families.

“We’ll also be continuing our partnership with the Center for Youth this year, bringing mental health counselors into the R-Centers to help children and families recognize and cope with the trauma they might be experiencing,” Evans said.

The mayor highlighted mental health as a priority going into this school year and beyond.

Shirley Green, commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services, said the centers play an important role in the city’s youth development efforts.

“In addition to providing a place where children will be healthy and safe when they're out of school, our centers serve as an excellent supplement to the educational opportunity young people receive in school,” Green said.

R-Centers offer video games, music, paid employment opportunities, and other programs for young people.

