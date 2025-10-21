The dangers of overbidding on a house
An RIT professor has compiled research on what happens when buying a house requires large overbids. He refers to the "winner's curse" and finds that overbidding tends to lead to bad future outcomes.
The Greater Rochester market has seen an explosion of overbids in the past several years. We discuss what the data says — and what realtors are seeing on the market today.
In studio:
- Soon Hyeok (Steve) Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of real estate finance in the Saunders College of Business at RIT
- Tysharda Johnson-Thomas, real estate broker, author, and motivational speaker
- Don Simonetti Jr., president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors