© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The dangers of overbidding on a house

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue jacket, pink button-down shirt, grey pants and brown shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey plaid blazer, black button-down shirt, blue pants and brown shoes; a man back right has short grey hair and is wearing a beige plaid blazer over a black shirt; a woman back right has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing a navy blouse.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Soon Hyeok (Steve) Choi, (background) Don Simonetti Jr. and Tysharda Johnson-Thomas with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

An RIT professor has compiled research on what happens when buying a house requires large overbids. He refers to the "winner's curse" and finds that overbidding tends to lead to bad future outcomes.

The Greater Rochester market has seen an explosion of overbids in the past several years. We discuss what the data says — and what realtors are seeing on the market today.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams