Russian dissident, released in the 2024 prisoner swap, visits Rochester
Vladimir Kara-Murza is visiting Rochester to talk about his work as a Russian dissident. Kara-Murza was a protege of Boris Nemtsov, a leading Russian opposition leader who was assassinated in 2015.
He was imprisoned in April of 2022 for criticizing the invasion of Ukraine and then was released in August of 2024 during the prisoner swap arranged by the Biden administration.
Kara-Murza now works in exile for Open Russia.
Our guests:
- Vladimir Kara-Murza, Russian opposition politician, author, historian, and former political prisoner
- Dmitry Bykov, inaugural Scholar in Exile in the Humanities Center at the University of Rochester
- Randall Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester