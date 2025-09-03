Understanding the cuts to SNAP and food assistance
Nearly 2.5 million Americans could lose their SNAP benefits as part of the recently passed federal budget.
Republicans in Congress have argued that these are not actual cuts to food benefits; rather, they represent an adjustment in benefits. At Foodlink, the message is clear: these are cuts, and the people who will bear the brunt tend to be older, including many veterans.
We discuss what's actually happening with the Foodlink team:
- Mitch Gruber, Foodlink Chief Impact Officer
- Julia Tedesco, Foodlink CEO
- Whitley Hasty, Foodlink benefits navigation manager