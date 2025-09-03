Why is democracy backsliding around the world?

One in three elections around the world is being contested. Turnout is dropping. By many indicators, democracy is backsliding.

So what can reverse this trend?

Valery Perry, Ph.D., is a senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council. She's concerned with trends abroad... and with trends in the United States, including, as she puts it, the "hacking of the federal civil service."

Perry, a western New York native, joins us in studio before she returns to Europe.

