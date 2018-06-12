© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What do Americans get wrong about Canada?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 12, 2018 at 5:02 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

President Trump has picked a fight with Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. And sure, it was easy to rib the president when he mistakenly said that Canada burned down the White House in the War of 1812. But surveys show that most Americans know very, very little about one of our strongest allies.

So what do Canadians think we get wrong about Canada? What should we know? Are they concerned about the shaky state of the relationship? Our guests are Canadians:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
