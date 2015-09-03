Cuomo: Implementation Of Common Core "Deeply Flawed"

Governor Andrew Cuomo has come out more emphatically about his concerns regarding the Common Core standards.

With word that some parents are already organizing on social media about efforts to have their children 'opt-out' of the standardized tests in the coming school year, Cuomo released a statement Thursday saying that while he agrees with the goal of Common Core standards, he believes the implementation by the NYS Education Department has been "deeply flawed."

Cuomo says that a "growing chorus of experts have questioned the intelligence" of the State Education Department's Common Core program. He says the new commissioner, MaryEllen Elia has inherited the problem and has heard the same concerns.

The Governor says the current Common Core program is not workig and must be fixed, and he says it's time for a comprehensive review of the program.

Cuomo says he will ask a group from an Education Commission that he has used in the past to review the Common Program in time for his State of the State Address in January.

Here is Cuomo's complete statement:

“There has been an ongoing discussion about Common Core Standards nationwide, and in this state as well. I have said repeatedly my position is that while I agree with the goal of Common Core Standards, I believe the implementation by the State Education Department (SED) has been deeply flawed. The more time goes on, the more I am convinced of this position.

“A growing chorus of experts have questioned the intelligence of SED’s Common Core program and objective educators across the state have found the implementation problematic, to say the least. The new Commissioner of Education has inherited this problem and I understand has been meeting with parents, educators and students, and has heard the same concerns. Recently, SED has made comments about organized efforts to have parents choose to opt out of standardized tests. While I understand the issue and SED’s valid concern, I sympathize with the frustration of the parents.

“We must have standards for New York’s students, but those standards will only work if people – especially parents – have faith in them and in their ability to educate our children. The current Common Core program does not do that. It must.

“The fact is that the current Common Core program in New York is not working, and must be fixed. To that end, the time has come for a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Common Core Standards, curriculum, guidance and tests in order to address local concerns. I am taking this action not because I don’t believe in standards, but because I do.

“In the past, I employed an Education Commission to make substantive, unbiased recommendations on reforms to our education system. It has worked very well. I will ask a representative group from that Commission, including education experts, teachers, parents, the Commissioner of Education and legislative representatives to review the issues raised above and provide recommendations in time for my State of the State Address in January"