Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart on the State of the State
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart listened to Governor Andrew Cuomo's State of the State on Monday. During the briefing, he addressed access to broadband. It's an issue Barnhart has been working on throughout her term. She joins us to weigh in on the governor's comments and the state of broadband access in Monroe County.
Our guest:
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, 21st District