-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has finalized his picks to fill two seats on the state Court of Appeals, the highest state court in New York: Nassau County District…
-
Republicans in the state Legislature are seeking to ban statewide elected officials in New York from publishing books while they’re in office after it was…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a contract for his latest memoir last year that brought in an initial $3.12 million, with an additional $2 million expected to be…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo fueled new controversy Thursday over sexual harassment allegations against him when he sought to redefine the definition of sexual…
-
Many people from across the political spectrum have called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation in light of a series of scandals, including numerous…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s facing allegations of sexual harassment from multiple women, said Thursday that he’s eager to tell his side of the story, but is…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for limiting the media’s access and ability to ask him questions as he faces a number of scandals.So far, the…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced the state will ease COVID-19 restrictions for some venues in the coming weeks.On Monday, Cuomo said that among the changes…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday denied all allegations of sexual harassment made by multiple women, and predicted that a probe of his actions by the state’s…
-
The leader of the New York State Assembly’s impeachment inquiry gave a brief update Wednesday regarding several investigations into Gov. Andrew…