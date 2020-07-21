Connections: How to provide and regulate internet access during the pandemic

Many schools are deciding to keep students online – some exclusively, others for part of the fall. The New York Times argues that consistent internet access is now a civil right, and many students will be denied quality education based on their household’s income or where they live. And now, Charter Communications is asking the government for the right to impose data caps and charge families more for using their services.

Our guests discuss the impact of such a move, along with ways to handle internet access during the ongoing crisis: