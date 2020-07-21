Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to provide and regulate internet access during the pandemic
Many schools are deciding to keep students online – some exclusively, others for part of the fall. The New York Times argues that consistent internet access is now a civil right, and many students will be denied quality education based on their household’s income or where they live. And now, Charter Communications is asking the government for the right to impose data caps and charge families more for using their services.
Our guests discuss the impact of such a move, along with ways to handle internet access during the ongoing crisis:
- Phil Dampier, founder of Stop the Cap
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator