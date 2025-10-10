© 2025 WXXI News
CITY Magazine’s October issue: “Home”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:33 PM EDT
From left to right: Leah Stacy, Roberto Lagares, Patrick Hosken, and Jacob Walsh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on October 10, 2025
WXXI News

What does "home" mean to you?

In her October editor's letter, CITY Magazine's Leah Stacy writes:

"Editing this issue has solidified my belief that home is a state of mind; a state of being. A person's arms around us. A voice on the phone, even if it's miles away. A good meal around a table full of people we love. A city where we find ourselves. And perhaps, a longing for an even greater destination beyond this life."

"Home" is the theme of this month's issue of the magazine, and each story explores a different take on the word.

The CITY team joins us this hour to discuss it.

In studio:

Read Gino Fanelli's "A place of refuge" and Veronica Volk's "From corn mazes to kangaroos" on the CITY website.

You can also watch WRUR's Hannah Maier interview Jon Dretto.

Voting for CITY's Best of Rochester 2025 is now open.

