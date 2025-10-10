© 2025 WXXI News
Dr. Bill Valenti on 40 years of championing HIV care

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
"The heart and soul of HIV care in Rochester."

That's how Trillium Health President Jason Barnecut-Kearns describes Dr. Bill Valenti.

After dedicating more than 40 years to treating and providing services for people living with HIV/AIDS, Valenti is stepping down from his post as chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium.

But — as he emphasized to WXXI's Racquel Stephen earlier this week — he's not retiring. Valenti says there's more work to be done.

This hour, we sit down with Dr. Valenti to discuss his career, the advancements he and his colleagues have made when it comes to HIV care, the challenges the field has overcome, and those it continues to face.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
