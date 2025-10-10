Dr. Bill Valenti on 40 years of championing HIV care

WXXI News

"The heart and soul of HIV care in Rochester."

That's how Trillium Health President Jason Barnecut-Kearns describes Dr. Bill Valenti.

After dedicating more than 40 years to treating and providing services for people living with HIV/AIDS, Valenti is stepping down from his post as chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium.

But — as he emphasized to WXXI's Racquel Stephen earlier this week — he's not retiring. Valenti says there's more work to be done.

This hour, we sit down with Dr. Valenti to discuss his career, the advancements he and his colleagues have made when it comes to HIV care, the challenges the field has overcome, and those it continues to face.

Our guest:

