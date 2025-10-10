© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Dr. Bill Valenti on 40 years of championing HIV care

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Dr. William Valenti, who has championed HIV care in Rochester for more than 40 years, is retiring from his career at Trillium Health, where he has overseen programs aimed at ending the HIV epidemic. Dr. William Valenti holds his self-published book, A Matter of Urgency, a collection of patient stories and personal reflections that chronicle the HIV epidemic.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Dr. William Valenti, who has championed HIV care in Rochester for more than 40 years, is retiring from his career at Trillium Health, where he has overseen programs aimed at ending the HIV epidemic. Dr. William Valenti holds his self-published book, A Matter of Urgency, a collection of patient stories and personal reflections that chronicle the HIV epidemic.

12:00: Dr. Bill Valenti on 40 years of championing HIV care

1:00: CITY Magazine’s October issue: “Home”

"The heart and soul of HIV care in Rochester." That's how Trillium Health President Jason Barnecut-Kearns describes Dr. Bill Valenti. After dedicating more than 40 years to treating and providing services for people living with HIV/AIDS, Valenti is stepping down from his post as chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium. But — as he emphasized to WXXI's Racquel Stephen earlier this week — he's not retiring. Valenti says there's more work to be done. This hour, we sit down with Dr. Valenti to discuss his career, the advancements he and his colleagues have made when it comes to HIV care, the challenges the field has overcome, and those it continues to face. Our guest:

  • Bill Valenti, M.D., co-founder of Trillium Health

Then in our second hour, what does "home" mean to you? In her October editor's letter, CITY Magazine's Leah Stacy writes, "Editing this issue has solidified my belief that home is a state of mind; a state of being. A person's arms around us. A voice on the phone, even if it's miles away. A good meal around a table full of people we love. A city where we find ourselves. And perhaps, a longing for an even greater destination beyond this life." "Home" is the theme of this month's issue of the magazine, and each story explores a different take on the word. The CITY team joins us this hour to discuss it. In studio:

  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Jake Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News and contributor to CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.