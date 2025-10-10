12:00: Dr. Bill Valenti on 40 years of championing HIV care

1:00: CITY Magazine’s October issue: “Home”

"The heart and soul of HIV care in Rochester." That's how Trillium Health President Jason Barnecut-Kearns describes Dr. Bill Valenti. After dedicating more than 40 years to treating and providing services for people living with HIV/AIDS, Valenti is stepping down from his post as chief of innovation and staff physician at Trillium. But — as he emphasized to WXXI's Racquel Stephen earlier this week — he's not retiring. Valenti says there's more work to be done. This hour, we sit down with Dr. Valenti to discuss his career, the advancements he and his colleagues have made when it comes to HIV care, the challenges the field has overcome, and those it continues to face. Our guest:



Bill Valenti, M.D., co-founder of Trillium Health

Then in our second hour, what does "home" mean to you? In her October editor's letter, CITY Magazine's Leah Stacy writes, "Editing this issue has solidified my belief that home is a state of mind; a state of being. A person's arms around us. A voice on the phone, even if it's miles away. A good meal around a table full of people we love. A city where we find ourselves. And perhaps, a longing for an even greater destination beyond this life." "Home" is the theme of this month's issue of the magazine, and each story explores a different take on the word. The CITY team joins us this hour to discuss it. In studio:

