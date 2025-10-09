Going behind the scenes of film music

WXXI News

We're joined by Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated jazz trumpeter and film composer Terence Blanchard.

Blanchard has written dozens of scores for film and television and frequently collaborates with Spike Lee. He'll be in Rochester next week as part of the inaugural Soundtrax Film Music Festival, hosted by the University of Rochester.

According to organizers, Soundtrax is the first film music festival in North America. They say its roots trace back to George Eastman, who founded the Eastman School, in part, to train organists for silent films.

This hour, we preview the festival, go behind the scenes of film music, and discuss the artistic and technical innovations that could change the future of the industry.

Our guests: