© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Going behind the scenes of film music

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:41 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left has a dark beard and is wearing glasses, a grey blazer and white button-down shirt; a woman at center has long blonde hair and is wearing a grey paisley blazer over a black shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater.
1 of 3  — Alexander Laing and Kate Schimmer with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Alexander Laing and Kate Schimmer with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 9, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A man with very short grey hair is wearing glasses and a black long-sleeved shirt is sitting at a table holding a trumpet.
2 of 3  — Terence_Blanchard (1).png
Terence Blanchard
Provided
A man with short grey hair is wearing glasses, a black shirt and jeans and is standing in front of a wall of windows.
3 of 3  — Mark_Watters (1).png
Mark Watters
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We're joined by Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated jazz trumpeter and film composer Terence Blanchard.

Blanchard has written dozens of scores for film and television and frequently collaborates with Spike Lee. He'll be in Rochester next week as part of the inaugural Soundtrax Film Music Festival, hosted by the University of Rochester.

According to organizers, Soundtrax is the first film music festival in North America. They say its roots trace back to George Eastman, who founded the Eastman School, in part, to train organists for silent films.

This hour, we preview the festival, go behind the scenes of film music, and discuss the artistic and technical innovations that could change the future of the industry.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams