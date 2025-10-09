Going behind the scenes of film music
1 of 3 — Alexander Laing and Kate Schimmer with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Alexander Laing and Kate Schimmer with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 9, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Terence_Blanchard (1).png
Terence Blanchard
Provided
3 of 3 — Mark_Watters (1).png
Mark Watters
We're joined by Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated jazz trumpeter and film composer Terence Blanchard.
Blanchard has written dozens of scores for film and television and frequently collaborates with Spike Lee. He'll be in Rochester next week as part of the inaugural Soundtrax Film Music Festival, hosted by the University of Rochester.
According to organizers, Soundtrax is the first film music festival in North America. They say its roots trace back to George Eastman, who founded the Eastman School, in part, to train organists for silent films.
This hour, we preview the festival, go behind the scenes of film music, and discuss the artistic and technical innovations that could change the future of the industry.
Our guests:
- Terence Blanchard, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated composer/trumpeter
- Alexander Laing, president and artistic director of Gateways Music Festival
- Kate Schimmer, associate dean for artistic planning at the Eastman School of Music
- Mark Watters, co-director of Soundtrax; Emmy-winning composer and conductor; and associate professor of contemporary media and film composition, and director of the Beal Institute for Film Music and Contemporary Media at the Eastman School of Music