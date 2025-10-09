Kodak unveils new branded bobsled for Team USA

Eastman Kodak Co. is making its return to the Olympic stage — this time on ice.

On Thursday, Kodak officials joined local entrepreneur Philip Saunders and representatives from USA Bobsled to unveil a new state-of-the-art sled. The classic yellow and red Kodak logo will be seen speeding down the ice as the U.S. four-man team competes in World Cup races leading up to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The branded sled marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the Kodak logo will be associated with Olympic sports. After more than a century of sponsorship, the company pulled out of the Games following the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Kodak officials told Reuters in 2007 that its goal was to direct its marketing strategies “closer to our customers.”

Speaking Thursday morning at the unveiling at the Golisano Institute for Business, Kodak Chief Technical Officer and Vice President Terry Taber said the opportunity to be back on the world stage is an asset to the company.

“This just fits with Kodak in terms of technology and innovation — and of course, speed. We’re always going after doing things faster and more efficient,” Taber said. “And that just fits well with what bobsled teams need to do.”

The new sled was made possible after a chance meeting. Saunders was visiting U.S. bobsled analyst and former athlete John Morgan in Lake Placid last winter, and Morgan introduced Saunders to the team. When the athletes told Saunders they had finished fourth at the World Championships in March, he asked what kept them off the podium.

The answer was seemingly simple: They needed a new sled. Saunders signed on to fund it and gave Kodak the opportunity to feature its brand.

“They excited me so much,” Saunders said of the athletes. “[They are] the kind of people we want to see from our country in Europe and around the world representing us.”

Charlie Volker is the team’s brakeman. He said the sport is “like being thrown in the washing machine.”

“It’s something you never really get used to,” Volker said. “It’s exhilarating. We’re all a little sick in the head.”

John Morgan said he hopes the new sled will give the athletes a boost of confidence in their upcoming races. Team member Josh Williamson agreed.

“This is the par level of what everybody else is racing in the world,” Williamson said. “That puts us at the perfect place that we need to be to actually really be competitive in the equipment game.”

Kodak is no stranger to the bobsled business. The company’s historic “Tyler Sled” — which was also on display — was designed and raced by Kodak physicist Art Tyler and Kodak engineer Ed Seymour. Sliding sport experts say the design of the sled was ahead of its time, helping Tyler earn a bronze medal at the 1956 Winter Games in Cortina D’Ampezzo. The Italian mountain town is also the site of the 2026 Games.

Taber couldn’t say if Kodak will return to sponsoring Olympic games or teams in the future, but did say that the company is building back and seeing progress. Its revitalization efforts have been buoyed by investment from Paychex founder Tom Golisano, who recently became the largest stakeholder in the company.

Golisano was also at the unveiling and met with the athletes.

“They’re very impressive,” Golisano said. “I’m sure they’ll represent us well.”