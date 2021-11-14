-
Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart listened to Governor Andrew Cuomo's State of the State on Monday. During the briefing, he addressed access to…
-
In a year when New York state faces a $15 billion budget deficit and a greater demand for basic services, advocates for survivors of domestic violence say…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State address on Monday. It was his 11th State of the State, but this was was different. Instead of hundreds…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used his annual State of the State address Wednesday to advocate for a mix of "practical" progressive goals…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver his State of the State message on Wednesday, at a time when New York faces its worst budget deficit in a decade.The…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo is unveiling a $300 million plan to “reimagine” the Erie Canal by creating recreational activities to boost tourism, mitigate…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his 2020 State of the State address on Wednesday, January 8 in Albany. WXXI News will bring you coverage of the address on…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his State of the State address on Wednesday (on WXXI Radio & TV at 1 p.m.), with one of his proposals aimed at making sure…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo is offering his annual State of the State address in regional chunks, and his Monday address contained some promises for Rochester.…
-
ConnectionsFirst and second hours: Special live coverage of the State of the State addressWXXI will carry coverage of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's 2016…