© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Governor Cuomo's State of the State address

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 10, 2017 at 6:18 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Governor Andrew Cuomo is offering his annual State of the State address in regional chunks, and his Monday address contained some promises for Rochester. But what should we expect?

After confusion surrounding photonics in Rochester, Cuomo says the state will establish a $10 million photonics competition. What about other industries? What about school spending, and taxes, and early voting, and more? We get you up to speed. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifestate of the state1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More