Connections: Governor Cuomo's State of the State address
Governor Andrew Cuomo is offering his annual State of the State address in regional chunks, and his Monday address contained some promises for Rochester. But what should we expect?
After confusion surrounding photonics in Rochester, Cuomo says the state will establish a $10 million photonics competition. What about other industries? What about school spending, and taxes, and early voting, and more? We get you up to speed. Our guests:
- Karen DeWitt, WXXI's Capitol Bureau correspondent
- Michael Kink, executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition